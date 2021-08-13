When it comes to state, I'm Kannadiga first then Indian; Mekedatu project is our right: Kumaraswamy

Reiterating his stand on the Mekedatu project, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that he is a Kannadiga first and then an Indian while adding that the water reservoir project is the right of the state. Briefing mediapersons, Kumaraswamy said, "I do not want to play politics in the name of water and the emotional issues, but when it comes to the state, I am a Kannadiga first and then an Indian. My state issues are important to me. I do not play politics in the name of nationalism. Let him (CT Ravi) be an Indian first, Mekedatu project is our right and we have to proceed towards building the project."

His remarks came in the backdrop of BJP leader CT Ravi's statement over the issue. Earlier on Thursday, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said that he stands in favour of the nation instead of emotions.

"I am a pro-Indian first, drinking water should not be viewed as an emotional issue, The water must not be used for fire-fighting politics. Instead, the issue will be resolved amicably," stated Ravi. CT Ravi comment triggered controversy in Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that he will visit New Delhi to discuss the actual situation of the Mekedatu project with Union Ministers. BJP's Tamil Nadu and Karnataka units have locked horns over the issue of building the dam at Mekedatu.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai announced a protest fast against the decision of the Karnataka government to go ahead and build the Mekedatu dam. The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the center of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Earlier too on July 12, Bommai had said that the Centre will have to give clearance to the project as per law and there is no reason the state government will stop the project. (ANI)