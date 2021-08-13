Left Menu

Rajouri: 3-year-old injured in grenade attack on BJP leader's house dies

The incident triggered protests by locals and the BJP leaders kin who alleged Singh was not provided enough security.Singh was also injured in the attack.Soon after the attack, police and security force conducted searches in and around the town.Terming the incident an act of cowardice, JK BJP chief Ravinder Raina said terror attacks on BJP leaders were being orchestrated by Pakistan.We strongly condemn the attack. Police should immediately arrest the terrorists responsible for it, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-08-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 09:09 IST
Rajouri: 3-year-old injured in grenade attack on BJP leader's house dies
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old child succumbed to injuries he sustained after terrorists lobbed a grenade on the residence of a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, officials said Friday.

Veer was among the seven members of BJP leader Jasbir Singh's family who were injured in the attack on his house in Khandli area of the district last night, they said. Veer succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the government medical college hospital in Rajouri around midnight, sources said.

The body been handed over to the family for last rites, they said.

The BJP strongly condemned the attack and appealed to the police to immediately arrest those responsible for it. The incident triggered protests by locals and the BJP leader's kin who alleged Singh was not provided enough security.

Singh was also injured in the attack.

Soon after the attack, police and security force conducted searches in and around the town.

Terming the incident an act of cowardice, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina said terror attacks on BJP leaders were being orchestrated by Pakistan.

''We strongly condemn the attack. Police should immediately arrest the terrorists responsible for it,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021