China says does not reject cooperation on COVID-19 origin tracing

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-08-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 11:25 IST
China has never rejected cooperation on tracing the origins of COVID-19 but rejects the politicization of such a search, state media quoted the country's vice foreign minister as saying. China is continuing to conduct "follow-up and supplementary" research into the origins of the novel coronavirus as specified in a joint report with the World Health Organization (WHO) released earlier this year, said Ma Zhaoxu, according to Xinhua.

The WHO on Thursday called for all governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and "to depoliticize the situation."

