J&K Cong condemns attack on BJP leader's house in Rajouri, calls for security beef-up

The Congress Friday condemned the last night's terror attack on a BJP leader's house in Rajouri district, which left a three-year-old child dead, and demanded enhanced security measures.

The party said security needed to be beefed up in the entire district also in view of the reports of fresh attempts of infiltrations from across the Line of Control. A three-year-old child was killed and six members of BJP leader Jasbir Singh's family were injured in the grenade attack on his house in Khandli area of the district last night.

Advertisement

J&K Congress’ chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma condemned the attack and expressed shock over the death of the child.

''We demand the security be further beefed up in the entire district in view of the reports of fresh attempts of infiltration from across the border,'' he said.

''We are united in the fight against terrorists and their mentors across the border,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)