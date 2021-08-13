Left Menu

Independence Day celebrations: ICG to hoist national flag at 100 islands across country

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 12:33 IST
Independence Day celebrations: ICG to hoist national flag at 100 islands across country
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will hoist the national flag at 100 inhabited and uninhabited islands across the country on August 15 to celebrate Independence Day.

''To commemorate the 75th anniversary celebrations of our Independence, the ICG will be hoisting the national flag at 100 inhabited and uninhabited islands pan India on August 15 as an initiative towards 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav','' it said on Twitter.

The government has decided to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence as Amrit Mahotsav.PTI DSP DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021