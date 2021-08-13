Independence Day celebrations: ICG to hoist national flag at 100 islands across country
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 12:33 IST
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will hoist the national flag at 100 inhabited and uninhabited islands across the country on August 15 to celebrate Independence Day.
''To commemorate the 75th anniversary celebrations of our Independence, the ICG will be hoisting the national flag at 100 inhabited and uninhabited islands pan India on August 15 as an initiative towards 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav','' it said on Twitter.
The government has decided to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence as Amrit Mahotsav.PTI DSP DV DV
