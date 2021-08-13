France's Macron to boycott U.N. racism conference on concerns over anti-Semitism
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-08-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 14:03 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron will not attend this year's United Nations' conference aimed at tackling racism, citing concerns over anti-semitism, his office said on Friday.
"Concerned by a history of anti-Semitic remarks made at the U.N. conference on racism, known as the Durban conference, the President of the Republic has decided that France will not participate in the follow-up conference to be held this year", the Elysee Palace said.
