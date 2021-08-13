Left Menu

Opposition, ruling party are like my two eyes, says Rajya Sabha Chairman

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday asserted that the Opposition and the treasury benches in the House were like his two eyes and are equal for him.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday asserted that the Opposition and the treasury benches in the House were like his two eyes and are equal for him. Naidu said this during an informal interaction with a small group of media persons after the conclusion of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Chairman said that proper vision is only possible with both eyes. He said he held both sides in equal esteem and it was the collective responsibility of both sides to enable smooth functioning of the House. "If anybody held a different view about his handling of the proceedings in the House, he would leave it to their wisdom," Naidu said.

When the issue of persistent disruptions was raised by the media persons, Naidu said that the legislatures are meant for debate and discussion and outside political battles should not be fought on the 'Table of the House'. On the action being contemplated against some unruly scenes in the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session, Chairman Naidu said that after detailed consideration, which is underway, an appropriate view would be taken at the earliest.

On Bills being referred to the Select Committee of the House, Naidu said, "whenever differences persisted on such matters in the House, the House collectively takes a decision and the Chair can not force it one way or the other." CCTV footage of the ruckus between Opposition MPs and marshals in the Upper House had emerged on Thursday.

In the video footage, marshals can be seen forming a human shield to block Opposition MPs from going towards the Chairman's podium. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled end of the session.

All through the session that began on July 19, opposition members forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their various demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of three farm laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

