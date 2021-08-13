Left Menu

Former Chandigarh Cong chief joins AAP

Former Chandigarh Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra on Friday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital.Chhabra had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on August 6 after being at loggerheads with current party chief Subhash Chawla.

Chhabra had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on August 6 after being at loggerheads with current party chief Subhash Chawla. The Congress had in February replaced Chhabra with Chawla as the party's city unit chief.

“Big Jolt to Congress !! Former President of Chandigarh Congress, Pardeep Chhabra joins AAP led by the AAP National Convenor & CM Delhi Sh @ArvindKejriwal,” according to a tweet by the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the past few weeks, Chhabra had been attacking Chawla, alleging that he was being ignored and not called for party meetings.

He had also attacked former Union minister and ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, alleging that he treated him like a ''puppet''.

