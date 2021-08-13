Ministerial aspirants and those desiring better positions should express feelings within party forums: K'taka Minister

Ministerial aspirants or those desiring for better positions in the government should express their feelings within the party forums and not in public, Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Friday, as discontentment and lobbying refuses to end in the ruling BJP, after the recent cabinet exercise.

He also reiterated that it is the clear stand of the Karnataka government to go ahead and implement the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery. ''It is common to aspire for a position in politics and people to express their desire, but it should be done between four walls and should not happen in public,'' Narayan said.

Speaking to reporters here, he however, said there is no confusion or differences within the party and the government.

The Minister was responding to a question on simmering discontent within the ruling BJP after the recent expansion of the cabinet by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with Ministerial aspirants openly expressing their displeasure on not being inducted, and some even reportedly lobbying in Delhi to push their case.

Also, some Ministers like Anand Singh and MTB Nagaraj, despite being part of the cabinet, openly expressed their unhappiness over the portfolios allocated, which has caused embarrassment to the party and the government.

Rejecting reports of competition among the Ministers to become in-charge of Ramanagara district, the Minister said ''there is no such thing, if there should be a competition, it should be with regards to the work we do. Whoever is assigned the responsibility they will take it up and function accordingly.'' Narayan, who was in-charge of Ramanagara district during the previous Yediyurappa government is likely to retain the responsibility as he has been assigned COVID management of the district by Chief Minister Bommai.

Responding to a question on the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery to which neighbouring Tamil Nadu is opposed, he said, what Karnataka is planning to implement is not something that is against the law.

''We are trying to exercise our rights over the water, within the framework of the law, so we are not worried. We will get justice. The Mekedatu project will be implemented for sure and it is the clear stand of our government,'' he said, adding that necessary ground work such as for rehabilitation, environmental impact are being worked out.

Mekedatu is a multipurpose (drinking and power) project, which involves building a balancing reservoir, near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. Tamil Nadu is against the project and is of the opinion that it is against it's interests.

The project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and also can generate 400 MW power, and the estimated cost is Rs 9,000 crore.

