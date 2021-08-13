Left Menu

Malaysia PM says to seek bi-partisan support for his premiership

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 13-08-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 15:58 IST
Image Credit: Facebook (@ts.muhyiddin)
  • Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday he would seek support from political parties outside the ruling coalition in a confidence motion in parliament, amid calls for him to resign.

Muhyiddin said a confidence vote would allow the government to keep functioning until there was an election and said that no member of parliament was able to prove they had majority support to allow the king to appoint the prime minister.

