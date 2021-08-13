'A suitable couple': Justice Leila Seth and her husband had together pledged to donate organs

Premo Seth, a footwear industry leader and father of celebrated author Vikram Seth, has died at 97, but in a noble act he had donated his organs before his death for medical research, his family said.

His wife, justice Leila Seth, who had died in May 2017, had also donated her eyes and other organs for transplant or medical research purposes before her demise.

''Both my parents had together pledged to donate their organs. Though, physically we have lost them both, we feel they continue to live on through us (their children and grandchildren) and hope will further continue to live on through science and research, for which they both donated their organs,'' their younger son Shantum Seth told PTI over phone on Friday.

Incidentally, August 13 is observed as World Organ Donation Day to raise awareness about it and encourage people to donate organs.

Premnath Seth, better known as Premo Seth, and by virtue of his distinguished career with shoe-major Bata, was also affectionately called 'Bata Man'. He died on August 5 due to age-related complications, his son said.

Shantum, 64, who is currently in the US, said both his parents born before India's Independence endeavoured to contribute to the nation-building in their own ways.

''Dad, who always greeted people with a smile, would have turned 98 this December. Mumma had died aged 86. Both lived a fulfilling life and were pioneers and trailblazers in their own ways. While my mother, who started her legal career as a barrister, went on to become the first woman chief justice of a high court in India, my father benefitted the footwear industry with his able leadership,'' he recalled.

Shantum, who teaches Buddhist spirituality, said the Seths had a great fondness for Patna as they both spent the early parts of their careers in the Bihar capital.

While Leila Seth started her legal practice in 1959 at the Patna High Court, as a young London-trained barrister, and spent 10 years there, seeking a foothold in a field dominated by men, her husband, worked as a manager of the Bata factory in Digha area of Patna.

The couple lived in a beautiful colonial-era white bungalow 'White Pillars', the official residence of the Bata factory manager in Patna, and were known in the city for being warm hosts. In her autobiography, 'On Balance', she has described about their Patna days.

''My father was a visionary man and he was actually sent to Patna to close down the factory as it was running into losses. But, instead he turned its fortune around and served the company there for a decade, before moving to Calcutta and then to Delhi,'' Shantum recalled.

''Our entire family has fond memories of Patna days, but our parents particularly missed the ethos of the city that was in the 60s. My elder brother Vikram too has fond memories of Patna days,'' he added.

The younger son recalled that Premo Seth was also instrumental in setting up of the Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) in Noida, and also worked with Handicrafts and Handlooms Export Corporation of India, besides serving as a consultant for many firms.

''Even at 97, his eyesight was pretty good. And doctors came to take his eyes on the day of his death on August 5, and the next day his entire body was taken. So, like mumma no cremation was held for my father too. We held an online memorial for our parents a few days ago,'' Shantum said.

Besides, Vikram and Shantum, the Seths are also survived by their daughter Aradhana.

Asked how will he remember their parents, Shantum said, ''Their values are ingrained in us, whether its justice, fairness, hard work, and not to discriminate, integrity. Both had great human values and had liberal outlook of the world.'' Leila Seth in her stellar career, rose through the ranks to become the country's first woman chief justice of a high court (Himachal Pradesh), and broke many a glass ceiling in the process while earning respect and admiration, both in the courtroom and outside.

She was the first woman from India to have topped the London Bar exam and her younger son Shantum was born there while she was studying after her marriage.

The British press had hailed her triumph, describing Seth as 'Mother in Law'.

The eminent jurist, much admired in the field of law and in other professions, had championed sharper legislation for women.

Seth was one of the three members of the Justice Verma Committee, which was constituted after the December 16, 2012 gangrape in Delhi, for recommending legal amendments for quicker trials and enhanced punishments for criminals accused of committing sexual assaults against women.

