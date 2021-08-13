Left Menu

Malaysia PM seeks bi-partisan support for his premiership

Last week, the premier defied calls to quit and said he would prove his majority in parliament through a confidence vote https://reut.rs/3yW10KE.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 16:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin made a plea on Friday to opposition lawmakers to support him in an upcoming confidence vote, in a bid to shore up his government and prevent an election amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

The Southeast Asian nation is in political turmoil after some lawmakers in the ruling alliance withdrew support for Muhyiddin. Last week, the premier defied calls to quit and said he would prove his majority in parliament through a confidence vote https://reut.rs/3yW10KE. But on Friday, Muhyiddin admitted for the first time that he does not have a majority and said the vote cannot be passed without bipartisan support.

No other lawmaker can command a majority either, he said. "We have reached a consensus to consult with the leaders of parties outside (the ruling bloc) to approve the confidence motion for the Prime Minister in Parliament," Muhyiddin said in a televised address.

"This will enable the current government to continue managing the pandemic until it is time for elections to be held to restore the mandate to the people." Elections will be held by July 2022, he said.

