New mohalla clinic opens at Delhi's Tis Hazari court

Seeking to boost the primary healthcare system in Delhi, the city government on Friday opened a new mohalla clinic at Tis Hazari court, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The total number of mohalla clinics in the city now stands at 504, a senior official said.

Advertisement

A mohalla clinic is a neighborhood facility for providing free primary healthcare to residents.

A typical mohalla clinic has a doctor and a midwife-cum-nurse. It provides an array of diagnostic services and essential medicines free of cost to patients.

''Dedicated a new Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic to the people of Delhi today. This clinic is constructed in Tis Hazari court, Delhi. We're working to strengthen the primary healthcare system of Delhi & this new Mohalla Clinic will give a great boost to it,'' Jain tweeted.

In January 2020, two months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had inaugurated 152 mohalla clinics en bloc.

Earlier, Jain had said that mohalla clinics help in keeping quacks away, as people have a facility to go to for simple ailments. The plan is to have such facilities as close to households as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)