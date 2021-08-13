Left Menu

New mohalla clinic opens at Delhi's Tis Hazari court

Seeking to boost the primary healthcare system in Delhi, the city government on Friday opened a new mohalla clinic at Tis Hazari court, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.The total number of mohalla clinics in the city now stands at 504, a senior official said.A mohalla clinic is a neighbourhood facility for providing free primary healthcare to residents.A typical mohalla clinic has a doctor and a midwife-cum-nurse.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 16:31 IST
New mohalla clinic opens at Delhi's Tis Hazari court
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Seeking to boost the primary healthcare system in Delhi, the city government on Friday opened a new mohalla clinic at Tis Hazari court, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The total number of mohalla clinics in the city now stands at 504, a senior official said.

A mohalla clinic is a neighborhood facility for providing free primary healthcare to residents.

A typical mohalla clinic has a doctor and a midwife-cum-nurse. It provides an array of diagnostic services and essential medicines free of cost to patients.

''Dedicated a new Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic to the people of Delhi today. This clinic is constructed in Tis Hazari court, Delhi. We're working to strengthen the primary healthcare system of Delhi & this new Mohalla Clinic will give a great boost to it,'' Jain tweeted.

In January 2020, two months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had inaugurated 152 mohalla clinics en bloc.

Earlier, Jain had said that mohalla clinics help in keeping quacks away, as people have a facility to go to for simple ailments. The plan is to have such facilities as close to households as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021