Competition among oppn parties to bash PM has turned into ‘conspiracy’ to defame democracy: Naqvi

Union Minister and Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday slammed the opposition parties over the ruckus in Parliament during the Monsoon Session, saying the competition among them to bash Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned into a “conspiracy to defame democracy”.

Talking to reporters here, Naqvi said that some people are carrying “bundle of sins” and celebrating their “deplorable crime of polluting the temple of democracy”.

“The opposition parties are spreading pollution in Parliament and political hypocrisy on the streets with their lies,'' said Naqvi.

Leaders of several opposition parties on Thursday took out a protest march in the national capital against the government on several issues, including Pegasus and alleged manhandling of their MPs in Rajya Sabha, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying the voice of people was ''crushed'' in the House.

Naqvi said the opposition was determined to ensure that the session is a washout.

The Congress and some other opposition parties had demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi convene an all-party meeting to discuss efforts being made to tackle the coronavirus pandemic but they boycotted when such a meeting was called, Naqvi said.

They demanded that the farmers' issues be discussed but then engaged in vandalism and scuffle in Parliament, he said.

''In their contest to become champion of irresponsible politics, many opposition parties have now resorted to violence in the House,'' Naqvi alleged. Some opposition MPs are saying that they will do such ''violence'' a hundred times, he said, seeking strict action against them. Naqvi also visited some of the flood-affected areas of Allahabad and said the Yogi Adityanath government has taken effective steps to provide relief to the flood-affected people.

