Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar to attend oppn meeting called by Sonia Gandhi
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:24 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar would attend the virtual meeting of opposition leaders called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 20, party leaders confirmed here on Friday.
Thackeray will attend the meeting, Sena leader Sanjay Raut told PTI.
NCP MP Supriya Sule too confirmed that Pawar will be taking part in the meeting.
Congress is part of the Sena-led ruling coalition in Maharashtra along with the Nationalist Congress Party.
