No plan to appoint exclusive Chandigarh administrator, Badal didn't raise issue with Shah: MHA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:31 IST
The Union home ministry on Friday made it clear that there is no proposal under its consideration to divest the Punjab governor of responsibility as the administrator of Chandigarh.

The home ministry also denied Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal's claim that he raised the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and termed the former's apprehension with regard to the Chandigarh administrator ''unfounded''.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Badal said he had requested Shah to review the Union government's decision to appoint a full-fledged administrator for Chandigarh by divesting the Punjab governor of the charge.

During his meeting with the home minister on Wednesday, the Akali leader termed this another attempt to ''dilute'' Punjab's claim to its capital city.

The apprehension expressed in Badal's tweet is ''unfounded'', a home ministry spokesperson said.

''It is clarified that the Union government has not taken any decision of divesting Punjab Governor of this responsibility of Chandigarh Administrator; and, neither is any such proposal under contemplation. It is also clarified that Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal has not raised this issue with the Union Home Minister,'' the spokesperson said.

Badal had said that Chandigarh was an inseparable part of Punjab and should be transferred to the parent state as soon as possible.

