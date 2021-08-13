US Domestic News Roundup: Harris meets with CEOs to drum up support for child care proposals -White House; In U.S. redistricting fight, citizens come armed with a new weapon: their own maps and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Harris meets with CEOs to drum up support for child care proposals -White House

Vice President Kamala Harris underscored the importance of affordable childcare for improving U.S. competitiveness during a meeting with top executives of seven companies including Microsoft Corp and Etsy on Thursday. Harris - seeking to build support for a $3.5 trillion measure that tackles childcare, climate, healthcare, and other Biden administration priorities - said the business leaders had shown that providing child care and paid leave boosted productivity and aided their recruiting efforts.

In U.S. redistricting fight, citizens come armed with a new weapon: their own maps

On a recent evening, Tyler Daye, an organizer with Common Cause North Carolina, hosted an online seminar for residents of the city of Wilson on an important but arcane topic: redistricting. With the help of publicly available mapping software known as District, Daye clicked through maps of federal and state voting districts, showing how in each case Republican lawmakers in 2011 neatly cleaved the city in two, dividing the largely Black eastern half from the mostly white western half.

U.S. Supreme Court lifts New York's pandemic-related eviction ban

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday lifted New York state's ban on residential evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, handing a victory to a group of small landlords that challenged a moratorium that had been slated to expire on Aug. 31. The justices granted an emergency request by the landlords to lift the ban on eviction proceedings while litigation over the dispute continues. The nine-member court's three liberal justices dissented from the decision.

U.S. House moderates to add to Democratic divisions on budget plan: NYT

Nine moderate Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday plan to tell House Speaker Nancy Pelosi they will not vote to move ahead with the party's $3.5 trillion budget plan until the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure plan is signed into law, according to the New York Times. Their refusal to back a budget resolution aimed at allowing passage of the massive spending plan is expected to be delivered to Pelosi in a letter later on Friday, the Times said, and their bloc is sizable enough to block consideration of the bill.

Youth-run green groups move to pressure U.S. Congress over climate

Youth-run environmental groups are gearing up to pressure Democratic U.S. Congress members to retool their $3.5 trillion spending package to fund more programs battling climate change. In 2020, Democratic candidates courted young members of the groups, including Sunrise Movement and Zero Hour. Many of the members are now smarting because they believe President Joe Biden gave up too much of the climate change fight in his deal with Republicans on infrastructure.

San Francisco, New Orleans mandate vaccines for gyms and bars

The cities of San Francisco and New Orleans on Thursday ordered patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to enter restaurants, gyms and other venues, joining New York in a severe step designed to contain the fast-spreading Delta variant. The move by the two liberal cities came on the same day that school board members in Houston voted to support a mandate by the district superintendent to require students to wear masks in classrooms and on school buses.

Incoming New York Governor Hochul says she will seek term of her own

New York Governor-to-be Kathy Hochul declared on Thursday that she would seek election to the office in 2022 after completing the unexpired term of Andrew Cuomo, who is stepping down later this month after a rash of sexual harassment allegations. "I'm the most prepared person to assume this responsibility, and I'm going to ask the voters for their faith in me again," Hochul, 62, who has been New York's lieutenant governor since 2015, said in announcing her candidacy on NBC's "Today" program.

Trump appeals split decision in fight with U.S. House over financial records

A long-running court fight between Donald Trump and a House of Representatives committee over his financial records is heading back to an appeals court after a judge issued a split decision https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-judge-says-some-trump-financial-records-should-be-turned-over-house-panel-2021-08-11 this week. In court documents filed on Thursday, Trump's lawyers and attorneys for the House Oversight Committee both asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review a decision issued on Wednesday.

Texas Democratic lawmakers say arrest warrants do not faze them

Texas Democratic lawmakers, scattered around the country, said on Thursday they were more determined than ever to block voting restrictions in their state after the state supreme court ruled they could be arrested for fleeing Austin in July to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass the bill. From Houston, Washington, D.C., and undisclosed locations, four of the absentee lawmakers told Reuters they would continue to defy Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott's order to return to the legislature, despite arrest warrants served on Wednesday for them and 48 other Democrats.

U.S. FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the immunocompromised

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems. The amended https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-authorizes-additional-vaccine-dose-certain-immunocompromised emergency use authorization paves the way for people who have had an organ transplant, or those with a similar level of the weakened immune system, to get an extra dose.

