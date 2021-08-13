COVID-19: Minister hints at tough measures in Bengaluru, districts after Aug 15

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (PTI): Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday indicated putting in place strict measures in the State capital and other districts after August 15 to control the spread of COVID-19 from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra. Announcing that a meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would be held soon to discuss the measures, the Minister in-charge of COVID-19 management here, said there is no proposal before the government to impose lockdown in the city.

''Curfew is not the only measure, imposing lockdown and other such measures will affect the people, so by giving them slow medicine (like measures) also we can control things...there is no proposal before the government to abruptly impose lockdown in Bengaluru,'' Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the number of virus cases are coming down in Bengaluru gradually, so there may not be a big issue. ''But in the districts where it (number) is increasing, we have given instructions to Deputy Commissioners there, and they are taking measures like weekend curfew, among others,'' he said.

Stating that there are four or five festivals that have come at a time like Muharram, Ganesha Chaturthi and Raghavendra Aaradhane, among others, Ashoka said, ''We will discuss about taking strict measures at the meeting that will be chaired by the Chief Minister.'' There would be detailed discussions on measures that need to be put in place after the Independence Day on August 15, he said, ''Our aim is to control the spread of coronavirus cases from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra to Karnataka, and we should stop the third wave.'' Admitting to mistakes during the second wave, he said by rectifying them, the government is taking measures to stop the possible of the third wave by creating awareness, setting up paediatric wards, training paediatricians, among others. ''The Bommai-headed government is on full alert to control COVID-19.'' Speaking about restrictions like not allowing devotees into temples, imposition of night curfew, restricting gathering of people at programmes, events and weddings, the Minister said norms and restrictions should be enforced.

''Our aim is to control COVID-19 in Bengaluru and in the whole of Karnataka. We will soon discuss the tough rule after August 15,'' he added.

