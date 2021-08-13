Left Menu

Health centre without doctor: MP human rights panel issues notice to govt

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission MPHRC on Friday issued notice to the state government over a primary health centre in Raisen district not having a doctor for the last three months, officials said.They said MPHRC Chairman Justice Narendra Kumar Jain served show cause notice to the MP Director of Health Services, based in Bhopal, as well as Raisens chief medical and health officer CMHO after it came to light that the people of villages that the PHC in question, in Sultanganj area, serves were facing great hardships due to the situation there.People of 70 villages visit this PHC.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 18:45 IST
Health centre without doctor: MP human rights panel issues notice to govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) on Friday issued notice to the state government over a primary health centre in Raisen district not having a doctor for the last three months, officials said.

They said MPHRC Chairman Justice Narendra Kumar Jain served show cause notice to the MP Director of Health Services, based in Bhopal, as well as Raisen's chief medical and health officer (CMHO) after it came to light that the people of villages that the PHC in question, in Sultanganj area, serves were facing great hardships due to the situation there.

''People of 70 villages visit this PHC. But after finding no doctor there, they are forced to go to costly private hospitals. The condition of the PHC is such that it has no door for the past three months, and doctors did not tend to stay there for long,'' a release from the MPHRC informed.

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021