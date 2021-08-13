AP CS pulls up subordinates

Amaravati, Aug 13 (PTI): Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Friday pulled up many senior subordinates for skipping the state Secretariat, the main seat of administration, altogether.

This issue topped the agenda at the meeting the Chief Secretary held with Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of various departments, top official sources said.

Less than 10 IAS and IPS officers heading various departments in the Secretariat are actually coming to work punctually while majority of the others have been operating ''remotely'' ever since the coronavirus outbreak in March last year, according to sources.

The Chief Secretary has been coming to his Secretariat office almost on a daily basis even after attending review meetings at the Chief Minister’s camp office, some 15-km away.

A recent remark by the Chief Minister that the ''bureaucrats seem to be becoming lazy'', prompted a discussion on various issues, including the non-attendance of top IAS officers in the Secretariat.

It was brought to the Chief Minister’s notice that only a handful of bureaucrats were visiting the Secretariat regularly and the others were operating from the heads of departments offices either in Vijayawada, Tadepalli or Mangalagiri.

Some officers were regularly seen at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office in Tadepalli only.

''The Chief Minister immediately took the issue up with the Chief Secretary and expressed serious displeasure over the state of affairs. The Chief Minister said E-Office and E-Files are okay but personal interaction between IAS officers and mid-level officers in the Secretariat is also vital,'' a top bureaucrat revealed.

This issue dominated the agenda at Friday’s meeting the Chief Secretary held with the heads of Secretariat departments.

The Chief Secretary wanted to know why IAS officers were staying away from the Secretariat.

Attendance of Secretariat officers and staff was not being monitored as the Secretaries themselves were abstaining, Aditya Nath remarked.

He directed the secretaries to necessarily come to the Secretariat punctually and set things in order.

''The Chief Minister will also henceforth be coming to the Secretariat regularly. So you can’t be found missing,'' the Chief Secretary warned the bureaucrats.