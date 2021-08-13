British PM Johnson to convene emergency meeting on Afghanistan
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold an emergency response meeting on Friday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, a spokesperson said.
The spokesperson gave no other details but earlier, Johnson's defence minister, Ben Wallace, said Britain could return to Afghanistan if the country started hosting al Qaeda in a way that threatened the West.
"The Prime Minister is convening a COBR this afternoon to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan," the spokesperson said, referring to the Civil Contingencies Committee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
