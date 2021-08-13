British PM Johnson to convene emergency meeting on Afghanistan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold an emergency response meeting on Friday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson gave no other details but earlier, Johnson's defence minister, Ben Wallace, said Britain could return to Afghanistan if the country started hosting al Qaeda in a way that threatened the West.

"The Prime Minister is convening a COBR this afternoon to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan," the spokesperson said, referring to the Civil Contingencies Committee.

