MP CM Chouhan flags off three MEMU trains

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday flagged off three MEMU (Mainland Electrical Multiple Unit) trains to provide much-needed connectivity to people. The chief minister flagged off Satna-Itarsi, Satna-Manikpur and Katni-Bina MEMU trains through video-conferencing from his residence here, while the main function was held at Satna, an official said.

The trains are equipped with all modern facilities such as GPS, digital displays, CCTVs and bio-toilets, and will be a boon for daily commuters, the official said, quoting Chouhan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said rail, telecom and road connectivity is continuously increasing in the state. Madhya Pradesh has more than 700 stations and over 4,800 km long rail network, he said, adding that the Lalitpur-Singrauli line will also play a major role in the development of the region.

The three MEMU trains will operate under the West Central Railway's Jabalpur division.

State BJP president and Lok Sabha MP from Khajuraho, V D Sharma, BJP MP from Satna Ganesh Singh, state Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary and senior state and railway officials were present on the occasion.

The MEMU trains have eight coaches each, which can accommodate 650 passengers, Singh said, adding that the trains will run at 100 km per hour and will stop in all stations enroute.

