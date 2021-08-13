Two SP allies to kick off separate yatras in UP on Aug 16 to oust BJP govt

Samajwadi Party allies Janwadi Party (Socialist) and Mahan Dal will take out separate yatras from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia and Pilibhit districts on August 16 to oust the BJP-led state government in the 2022 assembly polls.

Janwadi Party (Socialist) will take out a ''BJP Hatao, Pradesh Bachao Janwadi Kranti Yatra' from Ballia on August 16 and it will end at Ayodhya on August 31, SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.

This yatra is aimed at bringing an Akhilesh Yadav-led government in 2022. It will create awareness among people against the anti-people policies of the BJP government in the state and at the Centre, he said.

The yatra will be led by Sanjay Singh Chauhan of the Janwadi Party. It will be flagged off by Leader of Opposition in state assembly Ram Govind Chowdhury, the SP spokesperson said.

The yatra will cover Mau, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Prayagraj, Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar before reaching its final destination in Ayodhya, he said.

Another yatra by the Mahan Dal, led by its national president Keshav Dev Maurya, will start from Pilibhit on the same day (August 16) and end in Etawah on August 27, Chowdhury said.

It will be flagged off by SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel. The yatra will cover Bareilly, Buduan, Kasganj, Etah and Mainpuri before culminating in Etawah, he said.

