Fertiliser-maker Yara to decide on its presence in Belarus by December

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 13-08-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 20:46 IST
  • Norway

Norwegian fertiliser-maker Yara said on Friday it would decide on its presence in Belarus by December, after meeting with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition.

"We as Yara have decided to reevaluate the situation and will make a decision on our further presence in Belarus by December. Meanwhile we will continue to use our position to further drive the workers' safety and human rights agenda," Yara's Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether said in a statement.

