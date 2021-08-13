BJP organises rallies, meetings across Tripura to protest TMC's 'conspiracy to create trouble'

The Tripura unit of the ruling BJP on Friday observed 'Dhikkar Diwas' (Condemnation Day) in protest against the alleged conspiracy hatched by the Trinamool Congress to “foment trouble” in the state.

The state unit of the saffron camp’s yuva morcha (youth wing) and mahila morcha (women’s front) organised rallies and meetings in all 60 assembly constituencies of the state during the day as it sought to expose TMC's attempt to spread ''false information'', party leader Nabadal Banik told reporters here.

''The TMC workers are trying to create anarchy in the state. On August 7, they alleged that two of their leaders from West Bengal were attacked by our men at Ambassa in Dhalai district. There was no such attack on them, and our workers were not involved in any clash,” Banik, who is also the party’s yuva morcha president in the state, asserted. Subrata Chakraborty, the BJP’s Tripura spokesperson, said Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ''issued a false statement'', stating that the TMC leaders who were allegedly injured in Ambassa were not given food and water in police custody.

''I have video footage where they are seen being given food and water. The TMC is deliberately trying to create law and order problem so that the fruits of development do not reach common people,'' he maintained. Chakraborty said the decision to organise 'Dhikkar Diwas' was taken by the state committee of the party as it condemns the ways and means adopted by the TMC to expand its base.

As part of the its plan to get a national tag, the TMC is trying to gain foothold in Tripura, ahead of the 2023 assembly polls in the northeastern state, the saffron camp spokesperson said.

''The TMC is trying to foment trouble and fish in troubled waters. They have hatched a conspiracy ... Under the leadership of Bratya Basu (TMC leader and West Bengal minister), who is the writer of the script, TMC workers and leaders staged a drama in the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, Basu, who is in Tripura, said he would keep visiting the state from time to time, and ensure that the TMC wins the next assembly elections.

