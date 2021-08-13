Delhi BJP organises 'Tiranga Yatra'

Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi BJP organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' at its party office here on Friday.

Organised by the state Mahila Morcha unit, the yatra was flagged off by the party's national vice-president, Baijayant Jai Panda.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has got a new identity, and patriotism has got the kind of respect it never got in decades,'' Panda was quoted as saying in a party statement.

''This yatra is a befitting reply to those for whom patriotism has become a joke,'' he added.

A large number of Mahila Morcha workers marched from the Delhi BJP office to Rajiv Chowk, raising slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”, the statement said.

“We have to make the country strong so as to ensure that the sacrifices of thousands of revolutionists who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country do not go in vain.

“In the past seven years of Narendra Modi as prime minister, several welfare policies have been initiated for different sections of the society, including farmers, youth, women and the poor,” said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

Also present at the flagging off ceremony were programme convener and vice president Virender Sachdeva, state Mahila Morcha president Yogita Singh, party's state media head Naveen Kumar Jindal, and morcha general secretaries Monika Pant and Tina Sharma.

