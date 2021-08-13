New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL60 HP-LD LANDSLIDE Death toll climbs to 17 in HP landslide Shimla: Three more bodies were recovered from the site of the landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, taking the death toll to 17, while two people were injured on Friday after stones falling down a mountainside hit their bus near the area, a senior official said.

DES32 HP-CHANDRABHAGA-LANDSLIDE Chandrabhaga river blocked after landslide in HP's Lahaul-Spiti; CM talks to Shah Shimla: A landslide blocked the flow of the Chandrabhaga river in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti on Friday morning, leading to the flooding of some homes and fields in two villages, an official said.

DEL67 CONG-UKD-RAWAT Cong has given message by making me campaign committee chief: Harish Rawat on U'khand CM face issue New Delhi: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Friday said a message has been given by the party on the issue of chief ministerial face in the state by making him the head of the campaign committee ahead of the assembly polls next year.

DES66 UP-MUSLIM-LD THRASHING Six held for thrashing Muslim man, three get bail from police Kanpur (UP): Six people, including one having affiliation to the Vishva Hindu Parishad, were arrested for allegedly thrashing a Muslim e-rickshaw driver here and asking him to chant ''Jai Shri Ram'', police said on Friday. LGD13 UP-HC-COW-SLAUGHTER Allahabad HC quashes detention under NSA for cow slaughter Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has quashed the detention of three men under the stringent National Security Act for cow slaughter, saying the issue may be a matter of law and order but not public order. DES50 UP-FLOOD-LD CM Adityanath reviews situation in flood-affected districts in UP Ghazipur/Ballia/Lucknow (UP): Over 600 villages in 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday, and directed officials to help people on war-footing.

DES31 UP-NAQVI-OPPOSITION Competition among oppn parties to bash PM has turned into ‘conspiracy’ to defame democracy: Naqvi Allahabad: Union Minister and Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday slammed the opposition parties over the ruckus in Parliament during the Monsoon Session, saying the competition among them to bash Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned into a “conspiracy to defame democracy”. DES41 UP-VIRUS-CASES Two deaths, 33 fresh virus cases in UP Lucknow: Two more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday as 33 fresh cases took the state’s infection count to 17,088,96, according to a health bulletin.

DES52 PB-AAP-SIDHU Stop acting like opposition leader, fulfill poll promises: AAP to Sidhu Chandigarh: AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Friday asked Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to deliver on poll promises and stop acting like an ''opposition leader''.

LGD12 RJ-COURT-MADARSA Rajasthan Madarsa Act: HC notice to Centre, state govt Jodhpur: The High Court here issued a notice to the Centre and Rajasthan government, asking them to file a reply within four weeks over a PIL seeking the abolition of the state’s Madarsa Board Act, 2020.

DES35 RJ-COMMUNITY-PANCHAYAT Rajasthan: Two brothers told to pay fine for 'helping' kin in love marriage Jaipur: A community panchayat in Rajasthan's Barmer district allegedly told two brothers to pay a penalty of Rs 17 lakh each for ''helping'' their relative in going for a love marriage, police said on Friday.

DES55 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan reports 24 COVID-19 cases Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 24 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths due to the disease on Friday.

DES61 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana records two COVID-19 deaths, 26 fresh cases Chandigarh: Haryana on Friday reported two COVID-19 related fatalities taking the cumulative death toll to 9,656 while 26 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,172.

