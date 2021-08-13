Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurates mohalla clinic at Delhi's Tis Hazari court

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday inaugurated a mohalla clinic at the Tis Hazari court here and said it will boost the primary healthcare system in the national capital.

The total number of mohalla clinics in the city now stands at 505, a senior official said.

A mohalla clinic is a neighbourhood facility that provides free primary healthcare to residents.

A typical mohalla clinic has a doctor and a midwife-cum-nurse. It provides an array of diagnostic services and essential medicines free of cost to patients.

''Dedicated a new Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic to the people of Delhi today. This clinic is constructed in Tis Hazari court, Delhi. We're working to strengthen the primary healthcare system of Delhi & this new Mohalla Clinic will give a great boost to it,'' Jain tweeted.

The Delhi government pledges to make healthcare more affordable and accessible in the 75th year of our independence, he said.

The health minister also interacted with members of the Delhi Bar Association at the court.

''It is a matter of great happiness that we are going to celebrate the 75th Independence Day. Lawyers have contributed immensely to the country's independence. Even today, it is the responsibility of lawyers to save this democracy and they have to continue their work,'' Jain said.

The city government is also working for lawyers and formulating policies for them, he said, adding that the lawyers' chambers at the Tis Hazari court will be rebuilt.

In January last year, two months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had inaugurated 152 mohalla clinics en bloc.

Earlier, Jain had said that mohalla clinics help in keeping away quacks as people have a facility to go to for simple ailments. The plan is to have such facilities as close to households as possible.

