Fertiliser-maker Yara to decide on its presence in Belarus by December

Norwegian fertiliser-maker Yara said on Friday it would decide on its presence in Belarus by December, after meeting Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition.

Yara is an important customer of state-owned Belaruskali, one of the world's largest producers of the crop nutrient potash that is Belarus' main foreign currency earner. "We as Yara have decided to re-evaluate the situation and will make a decision on our further presence in Belarus by December," Yara's Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether said in a statement.

"Meanwhile we will continue to use our position to further drive the workers' safety and human rights agenda." A Yara spokesperson declined to comment when asked whether the statement meant Yara would no longer buy potassium salt, or potash, from Belarus.

In the same statement, Tsikhanouskaya called on Yara to suspend its activity in Belarus. "Considering the ongoing mass terror conducted by the regime, we believe it is time for Yara to freeze its activity in Belarus until (the) rule of law and democracy are re-established, and all political prisoners are unconditionally released and rehabilitated," she was quoted as saying.

Yara sources potash from nine suppliers globally, according to Yara's sustainability report filled this year. "Our engagement in Belarus is that we buy potash from BPC, the sales arm of Belaruskali," the spokesperson said.

The company also had one safety expert at the Belaruskali plant, as part of an ongoing project to improve health and safety, the person added. Western powers accuse Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko of rigging last year's presidential election and have piled sanctions on his regime, including restrictions on some potash exports.

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department blacklisted Belaruskali OAO. Yara, which is one-third owned by the Norwegian government, has said it is complying with sanctions and that so far this has had a limited impact on its sourcing of raw materials from Belarus.

Yara says independent labour union leaders in Belarus want it to remain in the country as a way to support the rights of workers. It has previously demanded that Belaruskali stop punishing workers for taking part in strikes and anti-government protests.

