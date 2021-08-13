Left Menu

‘Jan Ashirwad’ yatra: Union minister Bhupendra Yadav to begin 3-day visit to Raj on Aug 19

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:13 IST
Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav will embark on a three-day visit to Rajasthan from August 19 as part of the “Jan Ashirwad” yatra, state party chief Satish Poonia said on Friday.

According to Poonia, the minister will visit Alwar, Jaipur and Ajmer districts to review and publicise welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government at the centre.

The BJP had on Tuesday said that the 39 newly inducted and elevated Union ministers belonging to the party will cover 212 Lok Sabha constituencies and travel over 19,567 km during the “Jan Ashirwad” yatra starting from August 16.

While ministers of state will be on the yatra during August 16-18, cabinet ministers will do the same during August 19-21.

The party has asked every new minister to cover three Lok Sabha constituencies and four districts in the state they hail from. The exercise will cover 19 states and 265 districts.

