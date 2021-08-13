Left Menu

No hostile forces would be allowed to undermine 'iron-clad' friendship between Pak and China: PM Khan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:38 IST
No hostile forces would be allowed to undermine 'iron-clad' friendship between Pak and China: PM Khan
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Pakistan and China were ''iron brothers'' and no hostile forces would be allowed to undermine this ''iron-clad'' friendship between the two countries.

He made the comments during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, who called on the Prime Minister and exchanged views on China-Pakistan bilateral relations, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, coronavirus vaccines and mutual cooperation in other sectors.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Khan appreciated China's consistent support to Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19 and provision of vaccines including under the COVAX facility.

Khan said that the two countries were ''iron brothers'' and not hostile forces would be allowed to undermine this ''iron-clad'' friendship.

During the meeting, Khan underscored his government's resolve for timely completion of the USD 60 billion CPEC project.

"The Prime Minister said that CPEC was a transformational project and both the countries should work closer to make CPEC a High-Quality Demonstration Project of BRI," the statement said.

Talking about the regional situation, the Prime Minister said that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and reiterated his resolve to steadfastly support efforts for a negotiated political settlement.

Prime Minister Khan also reciprocated the greetings of the Chinese leadership.

Ambassador Nong Rong also conveyed felicitations on Pakistan's Independence Day on August 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

