Chief pontiff of Madurai Adheenam no more

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:47 IST
The chief pontiff of the Madurai Adheenam, Sri la sri Arunagirinathar, died here on Friday following brief illness.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly K Palaniswami condoled the death.

According to an official in the Adheenam, a Shaivite mutt, the pontiff breathed his last at a private hospital in the city where he was admitted to a few days ago after complaining of difficulty in breathing.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

The 77-year-old Arunagiri Nathar was the 292nd head of the 1500-year-old religious institution. In a statement, Stalin expressed grief over the pontiff's death and recalled his work in spreading the Shaivite principles as the head of the mutt.

He was also a very good journalist and involved himself in various pro-people initiatives and his demise was a ''great loss,'' the chief minister said in an official statement.

In a tweet, Palaniswami said his demise was a loss for the Tamil world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

