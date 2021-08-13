Left Menu

Pakistan urges Afghan leaders to talk to Taliban

Pakistans national security adviser is urging Afghan leaders to try to quickly reach a politically negotiated settlement with the Taliban to avoid further violence in Afghanistan.The adviser, Moeed Yusuf, made the appeal while speaking to reporters in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Friday. We will facilitate whatever we can, he said.Everybody needs to respect what Afghans decide politically, Yusuf said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:55 IST
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's national security adviser is urging Afghan leaders to try to quickly reach a politically negotiated settlement with the Taliban to avoid further violence in Afghanistan.

The adviser, Moeed Yusuf, made the appeal while speaking to reporters in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Friday. He stressed that the fall of city after city in neighbouring Afghanistan underscores the need to expedite the peace process.

Pakistan has held considerable influence over the Taliban and has in the past succeeded in pressuring them to the negotiating table. Kabul has criticised Islamabad for offering shelter to Taliban leaders and has claimed the neighbouring country also provides a haven for Taliban fighters.

"Trust me, if they sit down, they will be able to come out with some sort of settlement and we will respect whatever Afghans decide," Yusuf said.

He added: "History will judge us very badly and poorly if we don't put all efforts behind (this) for a political settlement" on the Afghan crisis.

Yusuf also defended Pakistan, saying it has done its best to facilitate the Afghan peace process in the past.

At the stage, "we can give only one message: Pakistan cannot be a guarantor for peace, we can only facilitate. We will facilitate whatever we can," he said.

"Everybody needs to respect what Afghans decide politically," Yusuf said.

