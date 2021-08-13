Left Menu

Parliament being made "irrelevant" by Modi govt, presiding officers complicit : Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday alleged that Parliament was being made irrelevant by the Modi government and the presiding officers were complicit.Explaining further, Ramesh said one of the reasons for the opposition getting agitated was that only 12 per cent bills were sent to select committees for scrutiny under the current government and 27 per cent were sent in the previous Modi dispensation.Whys the opposition agitated

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 23:27 IST
Parliament being made "irrelevant" by Modi govt, presiding officers complicit : Jairam Ramesh
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday alleged that Parliament was being made ''irrelevant'' by the Modi government and the presiding officers were complicit.

Explaining further, Ramesh said one of the reasons for the opposition getting agitated was that only 12 per cent bills were sent to select committees for scrutiny under the current government and 27 per cent were sent in the previous Modi dispensation.

''Why's the opposition agitated? One of the reasons: Only 12% of bills in Modi-II have gone through any parliamentary committee scrutiny. This was 27% in Modi-I, 71% in UPA-II and 60% in UPA-I,'' he said on Twitter.

''Parliament is being made irrelevant by Modi government and the presiding officers are complicit,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021