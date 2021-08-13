Left Menu

Opposition, treasury benches like my two eyes: RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 23:36 IST
Opposition, treasury benches like my two eyes: RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said an appropriate view would be taken after detailed consideration of the unruly scenes witnessed in the Upper House.

He also said that the opposition and treasury benches in the House are like his two eyes and that he holds both the sides in equal esteem.

Asked about the action being contemplated against those involved in unruly scenes in the Rajya Sabha during the recently-held Monsoon Session, Naidu said detailed consideration of the matter is underway.

In an informal interaction with some media persons, the RS chairman asserted that the opposition and treasury benches in the House are like his two eyes and are equal for him.

“He said a proper vision is possible with two eyes and that he holds both the sides in equal esteem,” a statement by Naidu’s office quoted him as saying.

Accordingly, he said, on many occasions it is the collective responsibility of both the sides to enable smooth functioning of the House.

“If anybody holds a different view about my handling of the proceedings in the House, I would leave it to their wisdom,” Naidu said according to the statement.

On the issue of persistent disruptions in parliament, Naidu said the legislatures are meant for debate and discussion and outside political battles should not be fought on the 'Table of the House'.

Talking about referring bills to select committees of the House, he said whenever differences persist on such matters, the House collectively takes a decision and the Chair cannot force it one way or the other, the statement added.

PTI SKC SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
2
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
3
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany
4
First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021