Mizoram Guv calls for maintaining peace along disputed boundary with Assam

Newly-appointed Mizoram Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra has called for maintaining peace along the disputed boundary with Assam, an official at Raj Bhavan said on Friday.

During an interaction with top officials of home, health and PWD departments on Thursday, he advocated routine engagement of district officials from both states to establish a conducive environment for a lasting solution.

Advertisement

''No bullets should ever be fired again in connection with the border dispute. Both the states should avoid violent conflicts involving its forces at any cost,'' Mishra was quoted as saying by the official.

The governor suggested routine engagement of deputy commissioners and SPs from both sides to establish a conducive atmosphere for higher-level talks to resolve the long-pending border dispute.

At least seven people, including six Assam Police personnel, were killed and over 60 people, including an SP, were injured as the long-simmering tension along the disputed boundary flared up into a fierce gun-battle between forces of the two states on July 26.

Locals in Assam staged a blockade of NH-306, Mizoram's lifeline, cutting all essential supplies to the hilly state. They lifted it 12 days later on August 7.

Both states agreed to amicably resolve the matter after a ministerial-level meeting in Aizawl on August 5.

Mishra, who was briefed on the COVID scenario in the state, advised the health department to increase oxygen stock and have adequate medicines and equipment at hospitals, besides intensifying the vaccination drive and spreading awareness among people to adhere to safety norms.

He spoke at length on the importance of completing the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) at the earliest, which will provide the Northeast a gateway to cheaper goods and serve as Mizoram's alternative route to NH-306.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)