J&K LG performs 'Chhari Mubarak pujan'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday performed 'Chhari Mubarak pujan' in connection with the Amarnath Yatra, an official spokesman said.

The LG performed 'Shri Amarnathji Chhari Mubarak pujan' on Shravan Shukal Panchami in presence of Mahant Deependra Giri ji, who is the custodian of the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva, at Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhada here, the spokesman said.

While performing the Chhari Mubarak pujan, the Lt Governor prayed for sustained peace, prosperity in the Union territory, and the well-being of its people.

The holy mace will leave for its next destination and reach the holy cave of Amarnath via Pahalgam route following the Chhari Mubarak Yatra tradition, the spokesman said.

The traditional Chhari pujan began on Vyas Purnima on July 24 at Pahalgam where Bhoomi Pujan and Dhwajarohan ceremonies were held, he said.

This year, keeping in view the pandemic, arrangements were made for the virtual puja, 'hawan' and online 'prasad' booking through online services of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The board has also arranged for a live telecast of morning and evening Aarti from the holy cave of Lord Shiva both on TV and digital platforms.

