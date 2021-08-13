Left Menu

J&K LG performs 'Chhari Mubarak pujan'

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-08-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 23:44 IST
J&K LG performs 'Chhari Mubarak pujan'
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday performed 'Chhari Mubarak pujan' in connection with the Amarnath Yatra, an official spokesman said.

The LG performed 'Shri Amarnathji Chhari Mubarak pujan' on Shravan Shukal Panchami in presence of Mahant Deependra Giri ji, who is the custodian of the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva, at Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhada here, the spokesman said.

While performing the Chhari Mubarak pujan, the Lt Governor prayed for sustained peace, prosperity in the Union territory, and the well-being of its people.

The holy mace will leave for its next destination and reach the holy cave of Amarnath via Pahalgam route following the Chhari Mubarak Yatra tradition, the spokesman said.

The traditional Chhari pujan began on Vyas Purnima on July 24 at Pahalgam where Bhoomi Pujan and Dhwajarohan ceremonies were held, he said.

This year, keeping in view the pandemic, arrangements were made for the virtual puja, 'hawan' and online 'prasad' booking through online services of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The board has also arranged for a live telecast of morning and evening Aarti from the holy cave of Lord Shiva both on TV and digital platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
2
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
3
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany
4
First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021