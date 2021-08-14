Left Menu

UN chief urges Taliban to halt offensive, begin negotiations

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 14-08-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 00:50 IST
UN chief urges Taliban to halt offensive, begin negotiations
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The United Nations chief urged the Taliban on Friday to immediately halt its offensive across Afghanistan and negotiate "in good faith" to avert a prolonged civil war.

In his first and strongest appeal to the Islamic militant group, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply disturbed by early indications that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists." He said: "It is particularly horrifying and heartbreaking to see reports of the hard-won rights of Afghan girls and women being ripped away from them.'' "This is the moment to halt the offensive," Guterres said. "This is the moment to start serious negotiation. This is the moment to avoid a prolonged civil war or the isolation of Afghanistan."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
2
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
3
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany
4
First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021