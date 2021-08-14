Left Menu

Tunisian president receives U.S. delegation carrying message from Biden

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 14-08-2021 01:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 01:26 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Tunisia

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday received an official U.S. delegation headed by deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer, who carried a written message from President Joe Biden, the Tunisian presidency posted on Facebook.

During the meeting Saied said the measures he had taken - dismissing the prime minister, freezing Parliament and assuming executive authority - were within the framework of implementing the constitution and responding to a popular will in light of the political, economic and social crises, and rampant corruption and bribery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

