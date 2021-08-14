U.S. discusses urgent need for Tunisia prime minister-designate -White House
The U.S. deputy national security adviser met the Tunisian president on Friday and discussed the urgent need for Tunisia to appoint a prime minister designate to form a capable government, the White House said in a statement.
The statement also said the adviser, Jonathan Finer, delivered a message to President Kais Saied from President Joe Biden, "reaffirming his personal support, and that of the Biden-Harris Administration, for the Tunisian people and urging a swift return to the path of Tunisia’s parliamentary democracy."
