U.S. discusses urgent need for Tunisia prime minister-designate -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 02:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. deputy national security adviser met the Tunisian president on Friday and discussed the urgent need for Tunisia to appoint a prime minister designate to form a capable government, the White House said in a statement.

The statement also said the adviser, Jonathan Finer, delivered a message to President Kais Saied from President Joe Biden, "reaffirming his personal support, and that of the Biden-Harris Administration, for the Tunisian people and urging a swift return to the path of Tunisia’s parliamentary democracy."

