U.S. Sen. McConnell says not too late to prevent Taliban taking Kabul

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday that it is not too late to prevent the Taliban from overrunning Kabul, and urged the Biden administration to "hammer" Taliban advances with air strikes and provide support to Afghan forces defending the country's capital.

McConnell said he issued his statement after he spoke with Afghanistan's ambassador to the United States, Adela Raz.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)