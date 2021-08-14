Left Menu

U.S. Sen. McConnell says not too late to prevent Taliban taking Kabul

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2021 02:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 02:59 IST
U.S. Sen. McConnell says not too late to prevent Taliban taking Kabul
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday that it is not too late to prevent the Taliban from overrunning Kabul, and urged the Biden administration to "hammer" Taliban advances with air strikes and provide support to Afghan forces defending the country's capital.

McConnell said he issued his statement after he spoke with Afghanistan's ambassador to the United States, Adela Raz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
2
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
3
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany
4
First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021