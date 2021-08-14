Left Menu

Aug 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in the memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people, saying the pain of partition can never be forgotten.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 11:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in the memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people, saying the pain of partition can never be forgotten. Modi noted that millions of people were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence caused by the partition.

May the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the prime minister said, keep ''reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment''. Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by the British colonial rule in 1947, and millions of people were displaced and many lakhs of them lost their lives as large scale rioting broke out. India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

