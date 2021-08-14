Left Menu

Ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who was forced to retire, to contest poll against Adityanath

Former Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who was given premature retirement, will be contesting the next years state assembly polls against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his family has announced.In a statement issued here, Amitabh Thakurs wife Nutan said it is a fight for principles for him.Sri Adityanath undertook many undemocratic, improper, suppressive, harassing and discriminatory steps during his tenure as Chief Minister, she alleged.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 12:53 IST
Ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who was forced to retire, to contest poll against Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who was given premature retirement, will be contesting the next year's state assembly polls against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his family has announced.

In a statement issued here, Amitabh Thakur's wife Nutan said it is a fight for principles for him.

''Sri Adityanath undertook many undemocratic, improper, suppressive, harassing and discriminatory steps during his tenure as Chief Minister,'' she alleged. ''Hence, Amitabh shall be contesting the election against Sri Adityanath from any place he contests.'' ''It is a fight for principles for him, where he shall be presenting his protest to the wrongdoings,'' she said.

Following a decision taken by the Union Home Ministry, Thakur was given compulsory retirement on March 23 in ''public interest''. He was ''not found fit to be retained for the remaining tenure of his service'', an order from the Union Home Ministry had said of Thakur, who would have completed his service in 2028.

''In the public interest, Amitabh Thakur is being given premature retirement before completion of his service with immediate effect,'' the order had said.

In 2017, Thakur had urged the Centre to change his cadre state.

The officer was suspended on July 13, 2015, days after he had accused Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh of threatening him.

A vigilance enquiry was also initiated against him.

However, the Lucknow Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal stayed his suspension in April 2016 and ordered his reinstatement with full salary with effect from October 11, 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021