Independence Day: Kerala Guv calls for honouring memory of patriots

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-08-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 12:56 IST
Independence Day: Kerala Guv calls for honouring memory of patriots
  India
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday urged people to honour the memory of patriots who sacrificed their lives for our freedom, by strengthening the country's march towards greater progress, self-reliance and inclusiveness.

Wishing people of the state on the eve of 75th Independence Day, he said as citizens of the world's largest and vibrant democracy, it is our duty to cherish our freedom and equality and strive to ensure greater dignity for every citizen, by upholding the loftiest democratic values. ''Let us honour the memory of the patriots who sacrificed their lives for our freedom, by strengthening India's march towards greater progress, self-reliance and inclusiveness,'' he said.

He also wished a ''brighter, healthier and more prosperous future" to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the 75th Independence Day of the country.

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

