Independence Day: Kerala Guv calls for honouring memory of patriots
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday urged people to honour the memory of patriots who sacrificed their lives for our freedom, by strengthening the country's march towards greater progress, self-reliance and inclusiveness.
Wishing people of the state on the eve of 75th Independence Day, he said as citizens of the world's largest and vibrant democracy, it is our duty to cherish our freedom and equality and strive to ensure greater dignity for every citizen, by upholding the loftiest democratic values. ''Let us honour the memory of the patriots who sacrificed their lives for our freedom, by strengthening India's march towards greater progress, self-reliance and inclusiveness,'' he said.
He also wished a ''brighter, healthier and more prosperous future" to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the 75th Independence Day of the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
