Pondy Lt Guv calls for coordinated efforts to drive away Covid-19

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday called for sustained and coordinated efforts to drive away the COVID-19 pandemic from the country. In her message on the eve of the 75th Independence Day, Soundararajan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a record by promoting 'self reliant economy'.

Calling upon the people to put in joint efforts to create a disease free, hunger free and prosperous India, she said the nation had fought successfully to ensure that the foreign rule was driven away from the soil of the country. ''We should gear up and put up a similar fight to drive away pandemic so that people would live a prosperous life,'' the Lt Governor said extending her greetings to the people of Puducherry, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy highlighted the growth of the nation through the visionary approach of the Prime Minister. He said the territorial government had put in zealous efforts to protect people against the pandemic.

Ministers. leaders of political parties and legislators were among those who greeted the people on the eve of Independence Day.

