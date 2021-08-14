TN CM, leaders condole Madurai Aadheenam’s demise

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and a host of dignitaries condoled the demise of septuagenarian Arunagirinatha Gnanasambantha Desika Paramacharya Swamigal the 292nd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam, the oldest Shaivite monastery in the state.

The 77-year-old pontiff breathed his last on Friday night at a hospital in Madurai. He was admitted for respiratory illness on August 8.

A journalist in his younger days, Arunagirinatha Gnanasambantha Desika Paramacharya earned the love and respect of many including political leaders for his dedication to Tamil and devotion to Shaivism. He took interest in the well-being of Sri Lankan Tamils and effectively served the cause of spiritual and social work.

He was loved by everyone for his spiritual and public service, the Chief Minister said and expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Sri Arunagirinatha’s followers.

Expressing profound grief over the pontiff’s death, AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam and Co-coordinator K Palaniswami said he served for the cause of Shaivism and social service for nearly half-a-century. “He had great regards for late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and on several occasions he supported her welfare initiatives,” the AIADMK leaders said in a joint statement.

Hailing him as custodian of Tamil and vegetarianism, which served him as two eyes, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said “he had love and respect for me. He was against alcoholism.... His demise is an irreparable loss to Tamil and vegetarianism.'' Union Minister L Murugan, BJP state Chief K Annamalai, MDMK supremo Vaiko and DMK youth secretary and Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni legislator Udhayanithi Stalin and Dravida Kazhagam Chief K Veeramani were also among those who condoled his death.

