Twitter doing politics: Kamal Nath on account suspension row
Amid a row over the temporary suspension of Rahul Gandhis Twitter account, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Saturday accused the micro-blogging site of indulging in politics.
Amid a row over the temporary suspension of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Saturday accused the micro-blogging site of indulging in politics. "Twitter has entered into politics. Shutting down the Twitter account this way is grossly illegal and unjust," Nath told reporters at Chhindwara when asked about the suspension of Twitter accounts of Congress leaders. He said time will come when this micro-blogging site has to give explanation for its act. Earlier in the day, Twitter restored Rahul Gandhi's account, a week after temporarily suspending it.
Gandhi's Twitter handle was suspended after he posted pictures of the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in northwest Delhi. Twitter deemed it a violation of its rules.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said turning the suspension of his account on Twitter into a political issue shows the ''baal hath'' (childish obstinacy) of Rahul Gandhi. ''Gandhi revealed the identity of a rape victim. This is illegal. Instead of making it a political issue, he should have rather apologised on this issue by accepting the mistake,'' Mishra told reporters while responding to a query.
The state unit of the Congress is running a campaign on Twitter, accusing the microblogging site of suppressing the voice of dissent at the behest of BJP.
