Left Menu

Khela Hobe to be celebrated in whole nation, says TMC

The 'Khela Hobe' slogan will reverberate across India in the coming days, said Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra on Saturday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-08-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 15:45 IST
Khela Hobe to be celebrated in whole nation, says TMC
TMC MLA Madan Mitra speaking to ANI. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Khela Hobe' slogan will reverberate across India in the coming days, said Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra on Saturday. "Khela Hobe to be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Haryana, Bihar and many other states. Some will celebrate under the flag of Trinamool Congress while others may not use any party symbol. But the slogan Khela Hobe will reach across India," said TMC leader Mitra while speaking to ANI.

This Khela Hobe slogan became famous during West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year. This became the poll beugel for the party. "BJP wanted to obstruct as they are fond of violence but our party wants peace, soon TMC will reach across the country. Without the TMC an alliance or any front is not possible," said Mitra.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a clarion call to the leaders of Opposition parties to set up a united front for 2024 general elections and had said, "'Khela' (game) will happen in all states until BJP is removed from the country." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021