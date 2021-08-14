Left Menu

BJP to hold 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' in Coimbatore from Aug 16

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 14-08-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 17:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will inaugurate the 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' in the city on August 16.

The Yatra is to highlight the achievements of the BJP-led government a the Centre and take the schemes door to door in the rural areas of the district, BJP Tamil Nadu president, K Annamalai told reporters here.

Murugan will visit Nilgiris and Namakkal during his three-day yatra, as part of the Nationwide campaign of the BJP, in which 44 union ministers and party leaders will participate, to strengthen the party base across India, he said.

Annamalai termed as 'political vendetta' the searches carried out on the premises linked to former AIADMK minister, S P Velumani, his friends and relatives across the state in connection with graft charges.

The party is getting ready to contest for the local body polls scheduled to be held in the middle of next month, Annamalai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

