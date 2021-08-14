Left Menu

TN Governor condoles Pontiff's demise

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 19:08 IST
TN Governor condoles Pontiff's demise
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday condoled the demise of chief pontiff of the Madurai Adheenam, Sri La Sri Arunagirinathar, saying it was an ''irreparable loss'' to the people of the state.

In a condolence message, released by the Raj Bhavan, Purohit expressed shock and grief over the demise of Arunagirinatha Gnanasambantha Desika Paramacharya, who passed away on Friday.

The 292nd Guru Maha Sannidhanam ''was very intelligent and knowledgeable,'' Purohit said.

''He was also a very good journalist and involved himself in various pro-people initiatives. His demise is irreparable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu and particularly to Saiva Siddhantam devotees,'' he said and conveyed his condolences to his bereaved followers.

The governor said he prayed to the Almighty God to rest the seer's soul in peace and give strength to his mutt to overcome this ''unfathomable loss.'' PTI SA BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021