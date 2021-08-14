TN Governor condoles Pontiff's demise

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday condoled the demise of chief pontiff of the Madurai Adheenam, Sri La Sri Arunagirinathar, saying it was an ''irreparable loss'' to the people of the state.

In a condolence message, released by the Raj Bhavan, Purohit expressed shock and grief over the demise of Arunagirinatha Gnanasambantha Desika Paramacharya, who passed away on Friday.

The 292nd Guru Maha Sannidhanam ''was very intelligent and knowledgeable,'' Purohit said.

''He was also a very good journalist and involved himself in various pro-people initiatives. His demise is irreparable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu and particularly to Saiva Siddhantam devotees,'' he said and conveyed his condolences to his bereaved followers.

The governor said he prayed to the Almighty God to rest the seer's soul in peace and give strength to his mutt to overcome this ''unfathomable loss.'' PTI SA BN BN

